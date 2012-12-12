Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,199.84 million rupees Open interest* : 2,914,014 Total Traded Quantity : 2,459,014 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.7775 70.9700 70.6200 70.9275 40990 2563.11 36213 3413 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0100 71.2100 70.8900 71.1975 14721 539.52 7598 422 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.1000 71.4325 71.1000 71.4000 2566 28.10 394 58 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.3500 71.5300 71.3500 71.5300 526 1.86 26 6 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7100 87.9300 87.5300 87.8700 18989 876.66 9994 1993 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0000 88.2375 87.8275 88.1625 5596 81.23 923 270 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.1600 88.4675 88.1500 88.4475 3092 2.56 29 15 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5000 88.7125 88.5000 88.7050 40 0.62 7 6 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 16 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.9075 65.9850 65.5325 65.7000 7996 1061.54 16149 2886 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.2200 66.2200 65.8075 65.9775 1698 64.49 977 222 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.3725 66.3725 66.2050 66.2050 94 0.20 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4900 54.5225 54.3150 54.4600 1879667 118930.00 2185336 64834 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7125 54.7725 54.5700 54.7175 382910 6588.47 120494 4291 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9475 55.0125 54.8100 54.9575 234042 1842.71 33553 1007 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1900 55.2500 55.0400 55.1850 145183 1657.12 30039 679 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4275 55.5000 55.2925 55.4475 61055 450.01 8121 214 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5900 55.6650 55.5100 55.6625 20318 374.40 6737 81 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8400 55.8800 55.7400 55.8800 19752 6.20 111 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4600 56.5500 56.4200 56.5075 45025 63.59 1126 16 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.6600 56.7500 56.6600 56.7500 23356 5.78 102 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9000 57.0000 56.8500 56.9725 6382 61.48 1080 43 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)