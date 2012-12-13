Dec 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 161,991.34 million rupees Open interest* : 2,876,849 Total Traded Quantity : 2,946,767 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.9600 71.3275 70.9000 71.2675 43581 3116.21 43796 4971 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.2000 71.5725 71.1475 71.5100 15925 232.70 3259 555 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.4325 71.8000 71.4325 71.7425 2757 29.87 417 93 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.7500 72.0000 71.0900 71.0900 517 3.15 44 17 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.2000 72.2000 72.0300 72.2000 86 0.29 4 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6050 88.0875 87.5000 88.0025 19097 940.91 10716 2547 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.9975 88.3900 87.8175 88.2900 5483 89.47 1015 360 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.2500 88.6000 88.2000 88.5175 3123 6.20 70 21 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.3300 89.0000 88.3300 88.8900 42 3.73 42 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.9500 88.9500 88.9500 88.9500 17 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.1975 65.5700 64.8700 65.4700 8432 1444.87 22170 4598 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.6000 65.8450 65.1350 65.7125 2001 101.44 1552 525 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.5000 65.9000 65.5000 65.8500 95 0.33 5 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2800 54.6650 54.2375 54.6250 1789707 145303.00 2668334 74720 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.6125 54.9100 54.5025 54.8750 390177 6788.18 124085 5676 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8325 55.1525 54.7450 55.1225 235750 2058.36 37460 1322 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0925 55.3900 54.9925 55.3225 151749 1077.22 19532 670 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3400 55.6500 55.2375 55.6225 62682 240.68 4341 191 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5200 55.8725 55.4800 55.8575 22054 439.13 7887 133 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.0400 55.7500 56.0400 19797 24.39 436 13 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0000 56.3000 56.0000 56.3000 15813 0.17 3 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2125 56.5000 56.2125 56.5000 12709 1.86 33 12 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4300 56.7200 56.4250 56.7200 45048 5.04 89 10 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.6175 56.9000 23354 18.98 335 17 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6875 57.5550 56.6875 57.1875 6853 65.08 1141 46 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)