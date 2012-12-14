Dec 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 213,759.93 million rupees Open interest* : 2,998,349 Total Traded Quantity : 3,889,190 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.4000 71.5850 71.1375 71.4650 40279 2887.50 40447 4712 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.6100 71.8300 71.4125 71.7375 17412 335.18 4679 715 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.0200 71.6500 71.9500 2929 35.67 496 107 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0025 72.1525 71.9400 72.1525 523 3.24 45 14 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 87 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0000 88.1825 87.6850 88.0025 18727 1047.13 11912 2718 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3000 88.4975 88.0000 88.3200 6055 159.02 1802 480 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.6425 88.7700 88.3100 88.6375 3131 12.66 143 31 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.8000 89.1125 88.7200 88.8000 42 0.36 4 4 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.2500 65.3525 64.8800 65.1875 7659 1517.22 23302 3976 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.4225 65.6000 65.1775 65.4275 2243 99.28 1518 394 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.7775 65.7900 65.4125 65.6350 69 4.14 63 15 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 65.8000 65.8000 65.8000 65.8000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6350 54.7325 54.3700 54.6100 1823371 188696.32 3459736 79836 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8825 54.9800 54.6350 54.8925 457666 13894.75 253513 8234 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1200 55.2200 54.8900 55.1475 237911 2237.34 40640 1348 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3425 55.4625 55.1400 55.3750 157772 1076.66 19468 614 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6500 55.7150 55.4000 55.6400 65069 675.31 12162 346 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9100 55.9800 55.6500 55.9175 32761 914.77 16396 299 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0800 56.1800 55.9025 56.1800 19799 3.64 65 8 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3000 56.4200 56.1000 56.4200 15814 0.45 8 7 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.6300 56.3000 56.6300 12710 1.30 23 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5625 56.7700 56.5000 56.7350 44998 6.96 123 7 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.7000 57.0000 23353 0.85 15 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1000 57.2350 56.8800 57.1650 7968 150.08 2628 63 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)