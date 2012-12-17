Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 165,447.30 million rupees Open interest* : 2,963,838 Total Traded Quantity : 2,985,149 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.6950 72.2925 71.6500 72.2400 49608 3569.37 49552 4976 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9400 72.5425 71.9400 72.4825 20889 476.11 6583 1163 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3075 72.7700 72.2500 72.7250 3371 69.27 955 160 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.5000 73.0000 72.5000 72.9625 595 16.52 227 46 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.6500 73.1150 72.6500 73.1150 101 1.09 15 14 EURINR 29-May-13 73.3300 73.3300 72.6025 72.8025 59 0.44 6 4 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 27 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.3000 74.3000 74.3000 74.3000 2 0.15 2 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0750 89.0175 88.0575 88.9250 20675 1025.57 11571 3152 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3775 89.3500 88.3650 89.2700 7263 318.28 3576 1011 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7600 89.5775 88.7600 89.5350 3174 17.30 194 81 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.0500 89.6500 89.0500 89.6000 75 3.04 34 15 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.5000 89.9900 89.2025 89.9900 25 0.72 8 7 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 64.8975 65.7000 64.8525 65.6550 8128 1283.88 19657 3965 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.3100 65.9600 65.1300 65.9275 2248 69.75 1062 341 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.6825 66.1600 65.6825 66.1600 66 0.66 10 9 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5150 54.9875 54.5025 54.9500 1666810 133835.00 2442531 69170 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8350 55.2375 54.7825 55.2000 558838 19777.78 359316 9165 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0750 55.4800 55.0475 55.4450 231542 2994.41 54170 1468 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3300 55.7225 55.3000 55.6925 166424 1284.61 23125 646 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6600 56.0000 55.6525 55.9750 66558 410.40 7355 225 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9000 56.2500 55.9000 56.2250 32636 209.90 3749 105 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3575 56.4800 56.2325 56.4800 19796 0.62 11 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5050 56.6950 56.5000 56.6950 15815 0.57 10 6 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7050 56.8650 56.7050 56.8650 12711 0.68 12 4 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9050 57.0850 56.9050 57.0675 44829 35.58 624 25 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8750 57.3000 56.8750 57.2925 23354 8.86 155 19 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1500 57.5200 57.1350 57.5100 8218 36.59 637 76 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)