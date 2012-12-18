Dec 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 168,464.58 million rupees Open interest* : 2,884,410 Total Traded Quantity : 3,031,576 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.2400 72.5825 72.1575 72.4425 49425 2754.30 38049 3853 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.4900 72.8300 72.4075 72.7200 24925 593.24 8167 1021 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.6500 73.0500 72.6375 72.9300 3909 52.39 719 85 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.2175 73.3225 73.1500 73.3225 648 8.13 111 17 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2000 73.2000 73.2000 73.2000 102 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.9100 89.3800 88.7500 89.1275 19195 1441.92 16181 3655 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0650 89.6900 89.0575 89.4175 8100 350.07 3915 875 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.5550 89.9500 89.4150 89.7775 3289 27.99 312 50 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.9425 90.1200 89.7425 90.1200 129 5.04 56 14 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.5925 90.3875 88.5925 90.3000 27 0.72 8 6 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.3200 65.7375 65.1100 65.5975 7283 1099.46 16789 3339 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.5925 65.9700 65.5275 65.8450 2250 56.62 861 370 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.9050 66.1800 65.9000 66.0600 70 0.86 13 10 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 66.2000 66.2000 66.2000 66.2000 1 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8400 55.1400 54.7600 55.0075 1504113 143069.05 2602807 68701 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8650 55.3900 54.8650 55.2550 639262 15671.75 283746 10438 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3250 55.6300 55.3025 55.5000 227160 1956.90 35276 1352 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5500 55.8700 55.5475 55.7400 168141 913.77 16405 559 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8550 56.1375 55.8075 56.0050 67554 166.43 2974 156 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1500 56.3600 56.0875 56.2550 32600 82.54 1468 56 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3400 56.5225 56.3300 56.4300 19866 10.15 180 19 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.7000 56.7000 15816 0.17 3 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8075 56.9700 56.8075 56.8775 12836 9.68 170 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9300 57.2000 56.9300 57.1275 44654 27.39 480 17 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2500 57.4500 57.1700 57.3625 23294 31.92 557 33 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.9500 57.9500 57.3100 57.5950 9761 133.96 2327 73 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)