Dec 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,170.12 million rupees Open interest* : 2,956,259 Total Traded Quantity : 2,649,689 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.8025 72.8550 72.3425 72.5900 50418 3078.98 42432 4886 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9500 73.0900 72.6050 72.8475 28169 1061.45 14575 1605 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1950 73.1975 72.7475 73.0300 4495 179.58 2460 283 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.3500 73.3950 73.0425 73.1650 723 8.42 115 20 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.7000 73.7000 73.5000 73.5000 107 0.44 6 3 EURINR 29-May-13 73.3025 73.3025 73.3025 73.3025 60 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3800 89.4300 88.9575 89.1175 18879 1196.28 13425 3426 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6500 89.6500 89.2675 89.4150 8997 235.73 2636 672 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.8000 89.8000 89.5500 89.6200 3320 9.50 106 31 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.1875 90.1875 89.7500 90.0000 204 7.20 80 18 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.3500 65.3500 64.7500 64.8425 9295 1359.95 20928 3497 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.5200 66.5200 65.0275 65.1225 2346 108.62 1664 545 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.8150 65.8150 65.3500 65.3500 86 3.22 49 22 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0000 55.0150 54.6400 54.7175 1484981 120279.56 2195181 63454 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2250 55.2675 54.9050 54.9750 706548 16246.16 295135 9767 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4800 55.5075 55.1625 55.2350 234772 2089.38 37772 1527 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7050 55.7400 55.4100 55.4950 169048 490.31 8825 392 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9900 55.9900 55.6700 55.7525 68381 129.92 2329 134 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1800 56.1900 55.9275 55.9700 32088 45.08 804 42 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3675 56.3675 56.1500 56.1500 19852 1.63 29 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3950 56.3950 56.3525 56.3525 15816 0.62 11 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7425 56.8325 56.6275 56.6275 12880 3.29 58 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.0050 57.0725 56.7575 56.9050 44645 88.23 1549 41 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2425 57.2850 57.0575 57.1000 23235 11.17 195 14 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4800 57.5600 57.2800 57.4150 16914 535.32 9324 124 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)