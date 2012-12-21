Dec 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 172,335.6 million rupees Open interest* : 3,123,850 Total Traded Quantity : 3,086,662 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.6325 73.0850 72.6325 72.8050 47095 3277.34 44974 5027 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9000 73.3500 72.9000 73.0825 36036 548.44 7499 1183 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.2075 73.5500 73.2075 73.3475 5411 30.00 409 100 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.5000 73.7500 73.5000 73.7500 840 1.33 18 5 EURINR 26-Apr-13 74.1475 74.1475 74.1475 74.1475 107 0.30 4 2 EURINR 29-May-13 74.4000 74.7500 74.4000 74.7500 62 0.30 4 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3775 89.8200 89.3775 89.5575 18951 1161.76 12959 3312 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6725 90.1325 89.6725 89.8600 12326 396.73 4410 1121 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.9900 90.3900 88.9900 90.1175 3515 18.94 210 84 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.1500 90.5500 90.1500 90.5500 340 9.59 106 29 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 90.6750 90.6750 90.6725 90.6725 44 1.54 17 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.5900 65.8975 65.5450 65.5975 8281 1013.76 15424 3171 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.8950 66.1375 65.8125 65.8625 2918 115.40 1749 727 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.1500 66.3500 66.0825 66.0825 134 1.52 23 17 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0500 55.3425 55.0250 55.1700 1423925 138357.20 2505756 74370 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2700 55.6175 55.2700 55.4375 893639 22878.70 412348 15122 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5625 55.8675 55.5625 55.7000 250073 2437.83 43732 1704 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.8600 56.1000 55.8525 55.9475 175480 1035.21 18486 724 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0500 56.3550 56.0500 56.2100 75138 447.13 7948 313 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4350 56.5875 56.4050 56.4650 32332 130.16 2304 120 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.5000 56.8025 56.5000 56.7100 22823 318.09 5609 78 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9250 57.0000 56.9000 57.0000 15826 0.40 7 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.0675 57.2975 57.0675 57.2975 13056 10.30 180 9 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.4000 57.4600 57.3000 57.3500 44820 16.59 289 14 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5000 57.7375 57.5000 57.5925 23193 16.08 279 41 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.7500 57.9650 57.7500 57.7600 17485 111.04 1918 102 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)