Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 203,234.08 million rupees Open interest* : 3,180,109 Total Traded Quantity : 3,648,717 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.8400 72.8875 72.3600 72.5300 31003 3022.86 41684 4879 EURINR 29-Jan-13 73.0950 73.1000 72.6200 72.7725 54473 2318.06 31859 3465 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.3000 73.3000 72.8525 72.9950 6506 115.82 1587 173 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.4000 73.4000 73.1250 73.2400 972 6.15 84 13 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0000 89.0000 88.5825 88.6425 10902 1090.94 12295 3141 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.2225 89.2550 88.8700 88.9400 20138 748.47 8407 2085 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.4000 89.4500 89.1400 89.3200 3623 19.55 219 86 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5650 89.5650 89.3800 89.3800 389 0.89 10 4 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 64.9100 65.0000 64.2675 64.3800 6648 1068.98 16566 3319 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.1500 65.2325 64.5200 64.5975 6474 620.09 9577 2623 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.4600 65.1800 64.4600 64.8000 349 27.90 429 117 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 65.1000 65.1000 64.7500 64.9400 3 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.1425 55.1900 54.8425 54.8975 849817 128319.99 2334246 50752 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3800 55.4725 55.1125 55.1500 1474775 60587.40 1096832 24684 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5475 55.7175 55.3750 55.4125 275874 2843.78 51248 1597 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.9200 55.9250 55.6100 55.6475 184591 1337.13 23992 741 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1650 56.1650 55.8700 55.9150 78699 550.44 9838 254 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3950 56.4375 56.1250 56.1600 32453 220.20 3915 105 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.5500 56.5825 56.3375 56.4050 27819 305.65 5411 79 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.8150 56.8150 56.6250 56.6250 15862 1.25 22 5 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 13069 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1500 57.1500 57.0000 57.0500 44994 6.33 111 5 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5150 57.5150 57.3375 57.3375 23189 0.52 9 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.7000 57.7250 57.5000 57.5225 17487 21.44 372 36 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)