Dec 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 155,684.5 million rupees Open interest* : 3,342,080 Total Traded Quantity : 2,784,124 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.5175 72.6475 72.4450 72.5750 22033 1704.63 23507 2830 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.7900 73.2500 72.7000 73.1850 69693 3296.14 45206 5702 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.9550 73.4575 72.9400 73.4200 7832 216.65 2962 510 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.3975 73.6000 73.3975 73.6000 980 0.74 10 9 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.7500 73.7500 73.7500 73.7500 108 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 72 0.74 10 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.5500 88.7150 88.3400 88.4975 7587 999.45 11304 2844 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.8225 89.4125 88.6450 89.3600 24406 1401.93 15771 3409 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.1000 89.6500 88.9000 89.6125 3897 106.54 1194 196 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.3000 89.8750 89.1625 89.8550 432 6.34 71 27 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.0000 90.0400 88.1000 89.0700 55 1.07 12 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 10 0.58 6 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 63.9900 63.9900 63.7600 63.9175 2999 644.22 10089 2563 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 64.5500 64.5500 64.0775 64.3975 8132 1112.14 17312 3634 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 65.2400 65.2400 64.2300 64.6275 443 23.59 366 115 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 64.8500 64.8500 64.8500 64.8500 5 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7975 54.8475 54.7525 54.8325 676729 49530.86 903942 17709 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0500 55.2600 55.0100 55.2300 1765589 90109.04 1634593 41362 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3000 55.5000 55.2675 55.4800 301040 4742.59 85695 2818 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5625 55.7350 55.5100 55.7250 193669 1215.65 21867 714 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7800 55.9900 55.7575 55.9825 80770 457.31 8181 260 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0850 56.2450 56.0000 56.2175 33032 48.86 872 68 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3500 56.4775 56.2500 56.4325 27815 35.87 637 33 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5600 56.7000 56.5600 56.6500 16002 7.98 141 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7100 56.8900 56.7100 56.8500 13072 0.28 5 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1500 57.2150 57.0400 57.1225 44994 0.29 5 5 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2275 57.3525 57.2000 57.3250 23179 1.20 21 8 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3225 57.6000 57.3225 57.5650 17487 18.44 321 43 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6500 57.7475 57.6200 57.6950 18 1.15 20 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India