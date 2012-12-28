Dec 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,552.83 million rupees Open interest* : 2,676,682 Total Traded Quantity : 2,077,922 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 73.0000 73.0600 72.5000 72.5375 67637 3935.38 54095 6726 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.2925 73.2975 72.7300 72.7800 7197 253.29 3470 639 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.4200 73.4200 72.9500 72.9800 1105 16.84 230 43 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.5500 73.5500 73.2000 73.2100 107 0.51 7 5 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0500 89.0500 88.5925 88.6775 23281 1688.91 19040 3951 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.1000 89.2000 88.8800 88.9500 3748 62.54 703 170 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.2300 89.2300 89.1800 89.1800 438 1.52 17 7 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.0400 55 0.89 10 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.8250 64.1775 63.6725 63.8800 9107 1921.60 30067 4596 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.1675 64.3800 63.9225 64.1075 992 109.09 1702 528 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 64.5000 64.5700 64.5000 64.5700 5 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3750 55.3750 55.0225 55.1100 1791961 102322.55 1856444 53162 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4050 55.4400 55.2725 55.3600 309794 3755.10 67815 2547 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6450 55.6875 55.5200 55.6000 202890 1206.56 21694 595 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9100 55.9225 55.7700 55.8600 81961 233.84 4186 188 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1475 56.1500 56.0100 56.0950 33300 42.97 766 44 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3200 56.4075 56.2500 56.3450 27647 120.42 2137 58 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5500 56.6625 56.5500 56.5875 15657 506.84 8961 39 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7500 56.8000 56.7500 56.8000 13964 346.08 6093 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9500 57.0000 56.9500 56.9700 45004 1.25 22 4 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.1450 57.2400 57.1050 57.2250 23179 1.37 24 8 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4500 57.5000 57.3400 57.4500 17502 16.94 295 25 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6000 57.7200 57.5525 57.6800 151 8.18 142 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)