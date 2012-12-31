Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,138.47 million rupees Open interest* : 2,655,632 Total Traded Quantity : 1,861,689 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.7000 72.8000 72.3675 72.7150 66110 2564.90 35340 5231 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.9000 73.0100 72.6100 72.9250 7441 179.69 2467 401 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.1000 73.2000 72.8300 73.0850 1555 49.95 684 72 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2500 73.2500 73.2500 73.2500 108 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.8625 89.1800 88.5700 89.0775 25368 1902.84 21411 4565 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.1100 89.4300 88.8500 89.3600 4100 75.63 848 318 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.2525 89.5825 89.0600 89.5650 449 1.87 21 8 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.9975 90.0000 89.4800 89.8100 53 1.80 20 6 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 89.9900 6 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 64.0600 64.0900 63.8000 64.0475 8941 1298.88 20310 3275 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.2800 64.3025 64.0300 64.2625 1148 42.56 663 183 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.4800 66.4000 63.4800 64.9400 5 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1450 55.2100 54.9300 55.1575 1746007 90732.27 1648310 49321 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3500 55.4525 55.1825 55.4025 316185 5173.70 93587 3357 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5675 55.6950 55.4300 55.6425 220050 1788.56 32227 721 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7925 55.9200 55.6900 55.8700 81705 213.34 3821 212 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0625 56.1600 55.9300 56.1075 33150 24.46 437 32 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3100 56.4000 56.1750 56.4000 27640 17.76 316 13 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5700 56.6200 56.3750 56.5525 15764 6.16 109 5 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6250 56.9000 56.5800 56.8250 13994 2.95 52 9 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9775 57.0900 56.8150 57.0050 44925 16.00 281 12 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0300 57.3975 57.0100 57.3100 23195 1.66 29 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4500 57.5100 57.2850 57.5000 17535 38.91 678 44 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.7100 57.7100 57.4525 57.6575 198 4.21 73 21 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)