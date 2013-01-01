Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,648.88 million rupees Open interest* : 2,743,721 Total Traded Quantity : 1,757,216 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.7275 72.9500 72.5950 72.7150 66539 1979.64 27209 5296 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.9950 73.1850 72.8200 72.9550 7865 208.42 2856 494 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.0700 73.3075 73.0700 73.2975 1639 15.60 213 49 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.3025 73.5375 73.2400 73.4000 131 2.13 29 11 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.8525 89.3650 88.8525 89.2800 26812 667.54 7489 2613 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.4825 89.6200 89.2400 89.5600 4461 77.36 865 312 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.5500 89.7775 89.5000 89.7775 596 13.61 152 36 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.9600 89.9600 89.9600 89.9600 53 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.6500 64.0000 63.5125 63.6725 9253 596.14 9356 2546 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 64.0500 64.1300 63.8300 63.8925 924 37.66 589 237 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.4950 64.1500 63.4950 64.0000 9 0.45 7 6 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0350 55.1675 54.9175 55.0250 1813444 87889.34 1597148 50949 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2675 55.4075 55.1675 55.2625 330599 4631.22 83782 3827 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5175 55.6575 55.4175 55.5225 222790 1263.38 22760 873 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7500 55.8975 55.6650 55.7775 81976 211.63 3795 195 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0000 56.1200 55.9300 55.9800 33256 21.18 378 41 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1900 56.3650 56.1700 56.2200 27624 10.01 178 13 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4500 56.6000 56.4500 56.6000 15766 0.23 4 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8000 56.8300 56.8000 56.8300 13994 0.11 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9000 57.0375 56.8925 56.9450 44940 2.05 36 10 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.1450 57.2500 57.1450 57.2500 23195 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4000 57.4800 57.3000 57.3700 17519 11.13 194 39 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5100 57.6700 57.4700 57.5300 336 9.84 171 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)