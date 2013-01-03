Jan 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,644.76 million rupees Open interest* : 2,766,304 Total Traded Quantity : 2,452,512 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.6475 71.9250 71.5975 71.7075 55041 3085.18 42982 5804 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9200 72.1500 71.9150 71.9500 7938 297.20 4127 587 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2000 72.3550 72.1500 72.1600 1608 12.71 176 50 EURINR 29-May-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 72 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3975 88.7050 88.3500 88.4850 24106 1229.36 13882 3482 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7950 88.9700 88.7000 88.7725 4046 108.91 1226 350 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.1000 89.1600 89.0000 89.0125 529 3.39 38 9 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.0225 90.0225 90.0225 90.0225 8 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 89.0000 90.2000 89.0000 90.2000 0 0.36 4 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.6625 63.0725 62.5600 62.9725 10204 1198.12 19083 3573 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.8700 63.2750 62.7725 63.1475 1731 89.68 1424 383 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.3500 63.4500 63.1850 63.1850 27 0.25 4 4 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5350 54.7925 54.5250 54.7275 1834461 121333.82 2219237 61875 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8100 55.0400 54.8075 54.9825 331090 5116.44 93163 3964 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0000 55.2825 55.0000 55.2325 234882 1354.03 24551 805 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4000 55.5300 55.3200 55.4600 84953 753.83 13601 287 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6250 55.7625 55.5675 55.7500 32141 456.72 8205 89 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8950 56.0300 55.8100 55.9525 27964 581.82 10408 30 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.1500 56.2025 56.1000 56.2025 15866 3.54 63 5 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4025 56.4500 56.3200 56.3975 13060 0.51 9 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.4300 57.4300 56.5000 56.6300 44682 0.79 14 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.6500 57.6500 56.6200 56.8800 23090 6.18 108 11 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3125 57.3125 56.4000 57.1100 17596 0.80 14 12 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6675 57.6675 57.1300 57.2575 1209 10.95 191 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)