Jan 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,263.86 million rupees Open interest* : 2,770,568 Total Traded Quantity : 3,072,768 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.6475 72.0450 71.5700 71.9575 50837 3728.96 51912 5069 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9225 72.2875 71.8025 72.1950 8181 178.88 2481 435 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.1500 72.4500 72.0825 72.3925 1899 29.31 405 51 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 72 0.73 10 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3600 88.6925 88.2250 88.6000 22270 1106.09 12498 2783 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.6500 88.9650 88.5075 88.8575 3982 75.87 855 271 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9800 89.0700 88.9500 89.0700 500 5.25 59 9 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.6800 62.8375 62.5300 62.7150 11063 2103.76 33548 4101 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.9200 63.0700 62.7700 62.9350 1401 93.25 1482 348 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 27 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9150 55.3875 54.9150 55.3325 1791293 152117.99 2757176 80804 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2000 55.6325 55.1400 55.5800 360608 6869.38 123966 6457 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4725 55.8800 55.4400 55.8250 239961 2013.92 36178 1582 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7000 56.1400 55.6900 56.0800 87322 739.33 13222 622 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8000 56.3900 55.8000 56.3300 44251 1448.26 25794 589 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2025 56.6200 56.1975 56.5550 28087 177.63 3150 127 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4600 56.8300 56.4600 56.7675 16356 42.32 747 25 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6975 57.0300 56.6975 57.0225 13020 59.22 1041 31 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9000 57.2725 56.8775 57.2475 45165 105.62 1849 81 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.2000 57.6025 57.2000 57.4875 22832 106.70 1859 67 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5175 57.7100 56.0000 57.7100 17601 88.24 1535 93 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.9600 57.9100 55.9600 57.8525 3840 173.09 3000 196 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)