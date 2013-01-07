Jan 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 156,161.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,841,533 Total Traded Quantity : 2,790,642 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.0000 72.3925 71.8725 72.3350 51333 3483.95 48312 4583 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3325 72.6250 72.1000 72.5650 8903 189.63 2621 494 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.5000 72.8150 72.4525 72.7300 1989 8.57 118 40 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9500 72.9500 72.9500 72.9500 129 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0400 73.0400 73.0400 73.0400 72 0.73 10 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5925 89.1250 88.3250 89.0225 21907 1429.09 16112 3024 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7775 89.3900 88.6100 89.3025 4315 122.25 1373 321 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9200 89.6000 88.9200 89.5350 509 2.14 24 10 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.6000 89.6000 89.6000 89.6000 54 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-May-13 89.9000 89.9000 89.9000 89.9000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.6500 63.2700 62.5500 63.1550 9948 2132.69 33864 4734 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.8250 63.4625 62.7325 63.3575 1798 69.67 1103 405 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.2325 63.6775 63.2325 63.6775 25 0.57 9 6 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2000 55.5375 55.1175 55.4725 1836855 141824.81 2563322 68815 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3900 55.7750 55.3675 55.7150 373127 4977.47 89562 4348 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6725 56.0200 55.6100 55.9575 245125 978.57 17530 939 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9550 56.2750 55.8825 56.2200 88316 286.64 5113 320 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1900 56.5250 56.1400 56.4600 49552 491.03 8724 226 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4100 56.7825 56.4100 56.7025 28119 43.13 762 37 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.8900 56.9400 56.8900 56.9400 16349 3.36 59 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8375 57.2000 56.8375 57.2000 12812 28.57 501 25 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.2000 57.4875 57.2000 57.3850 45189 1.66 29 7 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4600 57.6850 57.4600 57.6850 22832 0.40 7 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.5750 57.8500 57.5750 57.8500 17571 24.07 417 26 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6500 58.0500 57.6500 58.0175 4704 61.82 1067 90 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)