Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,827.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,818,805 Total Traded Quantity : 3,031,031 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6525 72.9200 72.3800 72.4075 49724 3604.69 49626 5905 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.7100 73.1525 72.6325 72.6625 10105 549.38 7536 1149 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.0000 73.3525 72.8625 72.8950 2087 81.90 1121 146 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.3600 73.3600 73.3600 73.3600 134 0.44 6 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.1050 89.4800 88.7350 88.7725 21724 1390.83 15620 3458 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.3900 89.7500 89.0300 89.0825 4687 226.33 2534 631 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.8000 89.9800 89.2550 89.2550 522 8.07 90 23 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 90.0000 90.2000 89.8500 89.8500 65 1.26 14 5 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.1525 63.6500 63.0800 63.1725 9743 1560.67 24618 4566 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.3575 63.8575 63.3000 63.3925 1701 55.75 877 337 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.9500 64.0000 63.5975 63.5975 37 0.83 13 4 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3500 55.5950 55.1950 55.2275 1779812 152610.56 2754718 85273 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6000 55.8425 55.4425 55.4725 387574 5582.29 100306 5896 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.8475 56.0800 55.7050 55.7175 250525 2089.08 37394 1382 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0900 56.3300 55.9700 56.0050 89950 467.55 8330 392 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3525 56.5600 56.2300 56.2350 64557 1187.52 21069 372 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6975 56.8250 56.4700 56.4750 27771 100.03 1766 65 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0000 57.0500 56.7000 56.7000 16177 39.87 700 19 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1850 57.2500 56.9350 56.9425 11409 94.81 1659 40 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.4600 57.4775 57.1825 57.2100 45317 10.39 181 10 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.6875 57.7000 57.4025 57.4075 22832 41.21 715 14 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.8350 57.9600 57.5900 57.6025 17598 44.98 779 92 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.8900 58.1075 57.7775 57.7925 4754 78.76 1359 122 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)