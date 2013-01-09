Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,190.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,831,805 Total Traded Quantity : 2,932,424 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.1500 72.2200 71.7725 71.8375 48727 2925.60 40620 5625 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3850 72.4575 72.0575 72.1150 10104 491.54 6799 850 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.6900 72.7000 72.3200 72.3500 2414 89.70 1237 95 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.7125 72.7150 72.6200 72.6200 120 1.96 27 7 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5825 88.5825 88.1825 88.2625 21284 1153.77 13057 2990 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.7700 89.7700 88.5000 88.5650 4690 167.33 1887 480 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.0500 89.1350 88.8000 88.8000 474 4.36 49 13 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 63.1875 63.2600 62.6950 62.9050 11731 1950.94 30974 5220 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 63.4000 63.4650 62.9300 63.1225 1644 117.84 1865 493 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.6500 63.6500 63.1750 63.4500 46 3.04 48 15 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 63.6100 63.6100 63.6100 63.6100 1 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1775 55.2650 54.9375 55.0150 1777321 145849.80 2648087 79573 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4525 55.5125 55.1950 55.2775 392720 5698.45 102992 5795 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7000 55.7625 55.4625 55.5300 258481 1964.54 35341 1394 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9575 56.0200 55.7250 55.8125 88854 1518.47 27181 666 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1900 56.2825 56.0000 56.0875 67536 1015.22 18075 399 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4875 56.5125 56.2500 56.3400 27730 98.81 1753 66 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6600 56.7600 56.5000 56.5725 16194 27.19 480 13 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9650 57.0000 56.8000 56.8050 11138 21.96 386 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1000 57.1000 56.9250 56.9700 45330 2.28 40 8 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.3125 57.3125 57.2200 57.2200 22832 32.64 570 5 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.5025 57.5975 57.4000 57.4200 17611 7.24 126 13 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.7500 57.8000 57.5550 57.6125 4823 47.73 828 25 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)