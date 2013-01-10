Jan 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,753.15 million rupees Open interest* : 2,872,765 Total Traded Quantity : 2,718,217 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8300 71.8400 71.5025 71.7700 44610 2592.50 36184 4434 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9900 72.1000 71.7725 72.0600 10343 304.67 4235 657 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.1000 72.3500 72.0300 72.3125 2378 13.58 188 48 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3950 72.5000 72.3950 72.5000 118 0.72 10 2 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 138 7.30 100 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.1000 88.1000 87.7025 87.9500 18936 1542.41 17559 3293 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.3300 88.3300 88.0325 88.2675 4846 186.55 2116 444 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.4000 88.5875 88.3500 88.5875 729 71.03 802 65 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 65 26.74 301 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 0 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 88.7000 88.7000 88.7000 88.7000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.7500 62.7500 62.1075 62.2075 14829 1707.20 27415 4849 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.7500 62.7500 62.3500 62.4275 1613 192.35 3078 715 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 63.0100 63.0100 62.5475 62.6025 41 3.08 49 24 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9725 54.9750 54.7525 54.7850 1821594 136701.36 2492152 74674 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2175 55.2350 55.0125 55.0375 395221 5156.47 93566 5658 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4800 55.4975 55.2850 55.3100 256466 1736.67 31361 1283 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7500 55.7725 55.5525 55.5750 88671 252.53 4538 378 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9200 56.0250 55.8225 55.8475 67633 98.74 1766 157 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7000 56.2600 55.7000 56.1075 27650 30.43 542 52 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4325 56.4325 56.3025 56.3425 16176 2.88 51 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6875 56.6875 56.5300 56.5400 10524 42.51 751 17 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7500 56.9000 56.7500 56.7500 45317 0.91 16 6 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0500 57.0800 57.0400 57.0475 22832 1.26 22 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3000 57.4000 57.2425 57.2975 17710 44.76 781 44 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5200 57.6000 57.4500 57.4950 4325 36.35 632 42 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)