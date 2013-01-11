Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 154,313.92 million rupees Open interest* : 2,933,693 Total Traded Quantity : 2,780,267 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.2200 72.8650 72.2200 72.8175 60353 4058.26 55920 8823 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5000 73.1000 72.5000 73.0450 15911 773.89 10621 1590 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.8275 73.3500 72.8150 73.3100 3043 89.48 1223 233 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2000 73.5300 73.2000 73.5200 228 10.13 138 30 EURINR 29-May-13 73.6400 73.7500 73.6400 73.7500 103 2.29 31 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0500 88.6275 88.0500 88.4775 17725 1062.61 12027 2443 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4650 88.9300 88.4000 88.8050 5139 136.01 1534 427 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.6725 89.2425 88.6725 89.2250 958 26.97 303 50 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.9000 89.4025 88.9000 89.3825 99 4.20 47 9 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.4500 61.9300 61.3250 61.8725 12968 1856.51 30141 5724 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 61.8500 62.1500 61.5850 62.1125 1780 148.27 2399 665 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 62.0000 62.3500 61.8625 62.3025 47 1.12 18 17 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 62.5000 62.5100 62.5000 62.5100 2 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5975 54.9775 54.5525 54.9425 1805820 132262.37 2414355 69988 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9000 55.2250 54.8100 55.1850 434826 10215.51 185531 7258 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1150 55.4850 55.0950 55.4525 264670 2349.10 42464 1470 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4875 55.7575 55.3700 55.7400 90381 559.06 10047 414 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6850 56.0500 55.6700 56.0250 74126 541.21 9670 344 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9350 56.2700 55.9100 56.2100 27694 30.89 551 55 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2025 56.5300 56.2000 56.4525 16268 28.86 512 15 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5200 56.7300 56.4000 56.6925 10526 2.89 51 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7150 56.9600 56.7150 56.9600 45317 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9100 57.0900 56.8900 57.0900 22832 2.11 37 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1000 57.3625 57.1000 57.3625 17682 24.17 422 23 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.3525 57.6100 57.3050 57.5975 5195 127.69 2220 84 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)