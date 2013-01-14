BRIEF-Hotel Leelaventure confirms discussions to sell Leela Palace Chennai
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd clarifies on news item "America's Marigold Capital may buy Leela Chennai."
Jan 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,895.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,981,031 Total Traded Quantity : 2,763,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 73.3700 73.5475 72.8900 72.9400 63104 4979.41 67994 11528 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.5350 73.7525 73.1600 73.2350 29038 2558.87 34820 3260 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.7500 74.0475 72.9900 73.4125 3792 102.43 1390 267 EURINR 26-Apr-13 74.1600 74.1600 73.5725 73.5725 264 5.40 73 13 EURINR 29-May-13 74.2500 74.2500 74.0700 74.1300 105 0.37 5 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5725 88.7000 87.8325 87.8950 17352 955.60 10832 2765 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.9000 88.9975 88.1600 88.2375 5072 154.23 1743 419 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.0500 89.0500 88.5975 88.6150 935 3.55 40 15 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 92 0.89 10 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.4300 61.5050 61.0700 61.1950 18263 1639.59 26766 6209 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 61.6000 61.7300 61.3350 61.4300 2219 124.71 2028 531 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 61.7025 62.0150 61.5100 61.6225 103 5.93 96 25 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9200 54.9825 54.5600 54.6075 1789700 129955.98 2374635 66989 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1700 55.2225 54.8150 54.8550 446586 7820.81 142343 6159 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4050 55.4900 55.0800 55.1200 274000 2304.03 41760 1384 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7100 55.7575 55.3750 55.4175 99185 1575.54 28407 591 USDINR 29-May-13 56.0000 56.0200 55.6625 55.6775 85217 1448.09 25966 499 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2575 56.2575 55.9100 55.9600 28144 96.74 1727 71 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5300 56.5300 56.1700 56.2350 16714 31.08 552 20 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.4000 58.4000 56.4000 56.4000 10509 1.41 25 8 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6075 56.6300 56.6000 56.6300 45307 0.62 11 4 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0350 57.0350 56.8400 56.8400 22832 0.85 15 8 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4725 57.4725 57.0000 57.0350 17689 7.31 128 17 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.7500 57.7500 57.2575 57.2875 4809 122.35 2134 74 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Investors also looking to US non-farm payroll data at 1230 GMT * Gold, silver, platinum heading for first weekly decline in four * Palladium may register best week in over two months (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 2 Gold fell on Friday to hit its lowest in a week, with stock markets climbing and the dollar firming after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Investors will be