Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 166,976.86 million rupees Open interest* : 2,931,830 Total Traded Quantity : 3,019,429 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.9100 73.1275 72.7875 72.9725 63200 3134.51 42953 6053 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8525 73.3875 72.8525 73.2475 37470 1483.22 20238 1343 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.6600 73.6100 72.6600 73.4525 3925 23.49 320 80 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.6700 73.8025 73.6700 73.8025 305 3.17 43 5 EURINR 29-May-13 73.9025 74.0000 73.9025 74.0000 117 0.89 12 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7500 88.0325 87.6000 87.7950 17455 1147.27 13067 3028 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0000 88.3375 87.9300 88.1200 5171 109.88 1247 383 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5000 88.5000 88.3500 88.3500 935 0.53 6 3 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.8975 88.9000 88.8900 88.8950 90 0.36 4 4 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 61.3450 61.7975 61.1800 61.6775 14572 2143.45 34841 6895 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 61.4700 62.0250 61.4525 61.9250 2048 147.99 2394 588 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 61.6000 62.1750 61.6000 61.9900 148 6.25 101 27 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5625 54.7975 54.4625 54.7000 1690506 146499.16 2681250 76182 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8375 55.0425 54.7150 54.9500 473593 8432.91 153626 6729 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1000 55.3100 54.9900 55.2175 279144 1741.54 31585 1305 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3625 55.6000 55.2850 55.5150 101050 788.15 14209 530 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6525 55.8775 55.5650 55.8050 95678 1142.83 20501 448 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8400 56.1225 55.8000 56.0475 28664 99.82 1782 70 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2800 56.3475 56.2800 56.3475 16796 4.62 82 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5600 56.5600 56.5175 56.5175 10509 2.49 44 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6300 56.8075 56.6300 56.8075 45276 1.76 31 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8000 57.1000 56.8000 57.0175 22834 28.95 507 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0975 57.1850 57.0500 57.1450 17678 0.80 14 7 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.2000 57.4600 57.2000 57.4225 4666 32.82 572 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.