Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 155,119.00 million rupees Open interest* : 2,955,666 Total Traded Quantity : 2,790,132 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.7925 73.1000 72.7500 73.0450 63676 3170.93 43478 6198 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.1675 73.3775 73.0375 73.3325 39369 968.47 13230 1646 EURINR 27-Mar-13 73.4125 73.6000 73.3000 73.5175 3867 27.69 377 77 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.6500 73.8025 73.6300 73.7800 352 4.50 61 8 EURINR 29-Oct-13 74.8000 74.8000 74.8000 74.8000 2 0.15 2 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0500 88.1825 87.7475 87.9700 16582 1159.09 13171 3302 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.3500 88.4800 88.1000 88.3000 5221 96.64 1094 333 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.7000 88.7000 88.6500 88.6500 935 0.35 4 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 62.0775 62.6025 62.0775 62.1950 13291 2507.28 40236 7527 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 62.4125 62.8275 61.8000 62.4250 2495 177.08 2831 843 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 62.5925 63.0000 62.5925 62.6775 200 7.66 122 55 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 3 0.19 3 3 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7825 55.0300 54.7825 54.8500 1680339 133018.83 2422837 76746 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0500 55.2775 55.0500 55.1050 494523 10483.95 190083 9109 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3500 55.5300 55.3125 55.3700 284515 1956.09 35304 1464 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6500 55.8375 55.6150 55.6650 101149 403.69 7246 369 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9500 56.1250 55.9125 55.9650 97230 515.56 9204 368 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1975 56.3675 56.1700 56.2625 28833 128.47 2284 82 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3825 56.5700 56.3825 56.5475 16703 6.27 111 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4725 56.8100 56.4725 56.6750 10513 0.40 7 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7750 57.0000 56.7750 57.0000 45378 9.68 170 5 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0525 57.2700 57.0250 57.2700 22834 0.29 5 5 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2750 57.5100 57.2025 57.4625 21367 283.48 4937 74 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.3225 57.7500 57.3225 57.6125 6289 192.25 3335 106 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)