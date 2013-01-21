Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,957.4 million rupees Open interest* : 3,139,135 Total Traded Quantity : 3,332,011 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.7000 71.9775 71.5400 71.7475 41284 4260.10 59371 6582 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1100 72.2500 71.8400 72.0075 36761 1180.94 16388 2089 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.3000 72.5150 72.1000 72.2625 3841 62.04 858 166 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5825 72.6500 72.5000 72.5000 394 9.87 136 13 EURINR 29-May-13 72.8625 72.8625 72.7700 72.8000 175 6.11 84 5 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.4700 85.7900 85.2075 85.6225 12688 1523.54 17818 4041 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.9500 86.0675 85.5525 85.9525 5103 247.27 2880 860 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 86.1375 86.3500 86.1375 86.1950 1069 9.14 106 36 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 86.4000 86.4500 86.2725 86.4000 99 2.16 25 6 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 88.0500 88.0500 87.7500 87.7500 3 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.0575 60.4250 59.9525 60.3000 21044 1700.28 28226 5300 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.4400 60.6975 60.2325 60.5425 3505 96.03 1587 635 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 60.5000 60.9300 60.4375 60.8100 228 6.14 101 34 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 60.2900 61.2975 60.2900 61.2975 9 0.18 3 3 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8050 54.0200 53.7100 53.9225 1678801 151984.18 2819864 72115 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0400 54.2700 53.9675 54.1675 685394 15998.27 295353 9968 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3425 54.5700 54.2700 54.4875 296870 3609.83 66294 1893 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7075 54.8800 54.5850 54.7250 100455 850.36 15529 462 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.1775 54.8725 55.0650 97009 142.98 2599 228 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2250 55.4400 55.1525 55.3550 31797 104.14 1884 132 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2500 56.2500 55.3725 55.6100 16742 9.33 168 18 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5000 56.5000 55.7000 55.8300 10546 36.59 656 27 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0100 56.2300 55.9000 56.1150 44724 22.49 401 37 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9500 56.9500 55.9475 56.3975 22837 8.73 155 18 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.9950 56.7500 55.8500 56.6200 20771 15.52 274 27 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3225 56.9300 56.3225 56.9150 6986 70.98 1249 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)