Jan 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 258,004.1 million rupees Open interest* : 3,328,220 Total Traded Quantity : 4,754,331 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.5000 71.8575 71.2500 71.8100 34710 5533.36 77369 7133 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.7775 72.1200 71.5300 72.0825 38240 880.43 12255 2219 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.9000 72.3700 71.7625 72.3075 4293 105.20 1460 274 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3200 72.5500 72.3200 72.5500 468 6.74 93 10 EURINR 29-May-13 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 185 0.73 10 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.9500 72.9500 72.9500 72.9500 136 7.30 100 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.0025 85.2975 84.7075 85.2300 12260 1586.78 18674 3692 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.2475 85.6375 85.0650 85.5625 5508 284.88 3339 941 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.5000 85.9150 84.5000 85.9100 1049 12.85 150 47 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 97 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.6000 85.6000 85.6000 85.6000 0 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.7000 85.7000 85.7000 85.7000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.0775 60.8825 59.4175 60.5475 18682 3725.23 61967 10978 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.9675 61.1500 59.7350 60.8325 3671 484.57 8027 2049 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 60.2850 61.3500 60.0000 61.1000 243 9.61 158 67 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 61.0100 61.0100 61.0100 61.0100 9 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6550 53.8450 53.4100 53.7575 1763538 209601.54 3908085 99664 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0250 54.0950 53.6700 54.0125 785060 30093.57 558479 18363 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2075 54.3875 53.9700 54.2900 296200 3452.76 63723 2541 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5000 54.7000 54.2800 54.6100 110283 1555.42 28498 860 USDINR 29-May-13 54.7400 55.0000 54.6000 54.9025 97483 243.33 4439 372 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0100 55.2700 54.8700 55.1575 31859 96.06 1745 159 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.2025 55.4525 55.0950 55.4225 16627 68.91 1247 40 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.5000 55.7000 54.5000 55.7000 10569 4.33 78 17 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7400 55.9925 55.6025 55.9800 44450 17.33 311 31 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.7500 56.9000 55.7500 56.2000 22835 19.49 348 22 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2500 56.5000 56.1125 56.4000 20671 29.28 520 32 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.2625 56.7575 56.2625 56.6900 9094 183.98 3250 108 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)