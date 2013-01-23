Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,350.70 million rupees Open interest* : 3,403,683 Total Traded Quantity : 3,109,720 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.5150 71.7225 71.3875 71.5475 36291 4276.20 59775 5629 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9100 71.9900 71.6750 71.8200 40898 696.37 9694 1605 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.1000 72.2325 71.9225 72.0575 4315 28.62 397 107 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.2300 72.2700 72.2300 72.2700 467 0.22 3 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.0200 85.3200 84.9125 85.0300 11428 1548.52 18195 3798 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.4000 85.6450 85.2500 85.3675 5868 213.31 2496 690 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.6500 85.9625 85.6025 85.6875 1051 3.00 35 22 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 86.2950 86.2950 86.0000 86.0600 92 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 2 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 60.5500 61.0350 60.5275 60.7450 17701 2117.96 34816 6452 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 60.8825 61.3000 60.8125 61.0275 3742 226.25 3703 1446 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 61.3300 61.5575 60.7950 61.2200 280 8.16 133 52 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6500 53.8775 53.5700 53.6400 1776671 140638.85 2617959 66074 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9125 54.1225 53.8200 53.8850 836644 16224.19 300626 12464 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2300 54.4200 54.1100 54.1675 303006 2406.07 44337 1579 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5700 54.7200 54.4300 54.4975 111367 529.54 9707 432 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8950 55.0000 54.7175 54.7925 97596 262.98 4796 176 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9100 55.9100 55.0000 55.0325 32146 59.98 1088 86 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1775 55.5050 55.1775 55.3000 16499 20.50 370 16 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7200 55.7200 55.4100 55.4100 10528 7.56 136 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9700 55.9700 55.8375 55.8375 44459 0.73 13 4 USDINR 29-Oct-13 54.6500 56.2200 54.6500 56.0450 22834 0.90 16 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4700 56.5500 56.3250 56.3250 20672 34.11 604 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5450 56.7850 56.5450 56.6100 9126 46.15 815 25 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)