Jan 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 262,540.9 million rupees Open interest* : 3,205,758 Total Traded Quantity : 4,813,343 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.4700 73.0000 72.2000 72.5375 24241 4117.78 56822 6683 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5000 73.1500 72.4350 72.7900 61347 2750.11 37814 4530 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2700 73.0975 72.2700 73.0100 6209 225.20 3086 400 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.1200 73.2800 73.1025 73.2425 531 14.42 197 40 EURINR 29-May-13 73.4000 73.5000 73.3725 73.5000 211 1.76 24 6 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.7900 85.0525 84.6600 84.8200 8472 916.86 10806 2587 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.1150 85.3875 84.9800 85.1175 8587 611.79 7183 2164 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.5900 85.6575 85.2550 85.3925 1043 15.30 179 47 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 59.7900 59.7900 59.0800 59.5525 14054 1887.61 31794 6154 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 59.5525 59.8300 59.0000 59.8075 11329 1235.39 20711 4714 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.8000 60.1475 59.7000 60.0850 1369 104.65 1745 283 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 60.1975 60.3000 60.0000 60.2750 9 0.36 6 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8525 53.9700 53.7700 53.9425 1066182 169690.04 3149161 61501 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0225 54.2125 54.0000 54.1900 1266678 66911.30 1236147 29977 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3750 54.4625 54.2600 54.4525 355442 9111.97 167506 4014 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7975 54.7975 54.5500 54.7275 125534 3125.59 57163 1139 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1500 55.1500 54.8450 55.0125 97602 1140.36 20742 485 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2450 55.2900 55.1100 55.2700 32195 458.48 8300 341 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4475 55.5450 55.3975 55.5350 16612 57.68 1040 34 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6000 56.6000 55.5500 55.7300 11114 54.40 977 22 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9650 56.0725 55.7950 56.0300 44473 0.78 14 5 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0025 56.3050 56.0025 56.3050 22835 2.98 53 5 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5000 56.5200 56.3700 56.4700 19172 7.85 139 13 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.7475 56.6000 56.7200 10517 98.29 1734 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)