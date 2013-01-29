Jan 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 262,437.40 million rupees Open interest* : 3,191,586 Total Traded Quantity : 4,814,281 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.5875 72.5950 72.1575 72.2425 15802 2330.89 32193 3136 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8400 72.8525 72.2300 72.5225 64154 3958.32 54587 6736 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9925 73.0650 72.5100 72.7725 7296 401.52 5522 696 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2975 73.2975 72.7600 73.0500 593 6.42 88 24 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.7150 84.7300 84.0650 84.3325 4942 744.11 8808 2296 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.0350 85.0425 84.3750 84.9400 9628 1244.34 14684 4111 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.2000 85.4275 84.7000 85.2100 1542 83.91 987 308 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.0000 85.2975 85.0000 85.1500 93 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4000 86.3000 84.4000 85.6800 1 3.08 36 10 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 59.4250 59.4325 59.0975 59.1350 6858 1045.30 17645 4244 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 59.6350 59.8800 59.3325 59.8400 16825 2211.30 37107 7316 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.7950 60.1400 59.6050 60.1000 1332 135.52 2264 521 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.9200 60.2900 59.9200 60.2900 19 0.90 15 8 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.9600 53.9850 53.6425 53.6975 707978 91334.05 1697185 28312 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2125 54.2400 53.7725 54.0400 1581317 149360.17 2767296 66795 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4550 54.5025 54.0325 54.3000 391442 6738.33 124146 4951 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7950 55.0000 54.3125 54.5850 126465 899.32 16498 862 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9575 55.0000 54.5775 54.8425 97628 557.32 10183 398 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2500 55.2700 54.8300 55.0975 32267 992.00 18049 452 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4675 55.4675 55.0775 55.3350 17009 175.80 3180 113 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7200 55.7200 55.3800 55.5925 10877 17.21 310 18 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9000 55.9175 55.6100 55.9000 44402 18.90 339 27 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.2500 55.9600 56.1200 22837 0.67 12 9 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4000 56.4000 56.2000 56.3300 19188 38.58 686 30 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.7100 56.4025 56.6075 10177 87.29 1543 72 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6000 56.8600 56.6000 56.8350 914 51.89 915 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)