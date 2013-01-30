Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 158,788.11 million rupees Open interest* : 2,708,951 Total Traded Quantity : 2,923,837 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5200 72.6275 72.3575 72.5650 68143 3212.83 44328 6115 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7025 72.9000 72.6200 72.8575 10580 529.90 7281 1293 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9425 73.1000 72.8500 73.0875 949 39.86 546 77 EURINR 29-Jan-14 77.3925 77.3925 77.3925 77.3925 1 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.8900 84.8900 84.3000 84.3650 10663 1232.72 14589 3494 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.9200 84.9750 84.6100 84.6925 2264 182.61 2155 506 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.1200 85.1500 84.8075 84.8075 102 2.21 26 5 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.0200 85.4500 84.9900 85.2500 1 6.82 80 8 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 59.2400 59.2800 58.5600 58.6975 23930 3012.90 51104 8062 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.7000 59.7000 58.9175 58.9650 1203 155.85 2635 626 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.7725 59.7825 59.1400 59.2200 30 3.09 52 16 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.9500 59.9500 59.9500 59.9500 5 0.30 5 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.0500 60.0500 60.0500 60.0500 5 0.30 5 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.7950 53.8350 53.4925 53.5300 1795977 138343.41 2578231 66994 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2500 54.3250 53.7625 53.7975 395803 8080.66 149810 6488 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3200 54.3725 54.0500 54.1175 134082 1653.33 30511 1253 USDINR 29-May-13 54.6825 54.6825 54.3200 54.3400 97784 498.32 9156 330 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7975 54.8950 54.5700 54.6050 40488 830.03 15175 335 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0675 55.1325 54.8300 54.8975 18147 713.28 12984 128 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3000 55.3700 55.1000 55.1300 10683 15.06 273 33 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6000 55.6100 55.3500 55.3700 44200 23.04 415 35 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9025 55.9050 55.6400 55.6600 22847 26.00 467 78 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1400 56.1650 55.8975 55.9000 19183 31.04 554 24 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3500 56.4025 56.1150 56.1900 11257 171.92 3055 70 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6100 56.6500 56.3500 56.3675 624 22.57 399 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)