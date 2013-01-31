Jan 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 166,856.48 million rupees Open interest* : 2,656,266 Total Traded Quantity : 3,086,159 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5000 72.5800 72.2200 72.2750 68460 3873.24 53504 7068 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.8200 72.8500 72.5125 72.5400 11597 355.07 4885 738 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.6200 73.6200 72.7500 72.7900 976 49.60 680 80 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0500 73.0500 73.0500 73.0500 276 5.33 73 6 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.4725 84.7850 84.1100 84.2725 10181 1499.36 17756 4392 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.7600 85.0600 84.4225 84.5900 2320 118.03 1393 433 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.2125 85.2125 85.2000 85.2000 112 1.36 16 6 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.5200 86.0000 84.5200 86.0000 8 2.39 28 7 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.9575 59.0675 58.6475 58.7225 23250 2125.22 36127 5987 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.1975 59.3200 58.9200 58.9875 1312 88.48 1497 426 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.2850 59.5625 59.2200 59.2200 32 0.36 6 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.5000 53.5875 53.2525 53.3975 1744935 150716.35 2821291 74048 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.8000 53.8500 53.5200 53.6650 391641 5800.27 108029 5381 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.0425 54.1300 53.8200 53.9550 134599 1103.50 20448 1094 USDINR 29-May-13 54.2900 54.4075 54.0850 54.2300 97736 530.84 9791 401 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3000 54.6600 54.3000 54.4825 41026 174.86 3209 211 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.8325 54.9150 54.6100 54.7475 18852 130.74 2388 128 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9700 55.1800 54.9550 55.0350 10467 14.74 268 34 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2075 55.4425 55.0775 55.2825 44214 15.09 273 32 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.5250 55.7275 55.5000 55.5425 22832 39.74 715 152 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.7600 55.9800 55.6700 55.8000 19183 53.23 954 34 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0275 56.1775 55.9025 56.0175 12020 111.39 1988 91 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.5000 56.5000 56.1900 56.1900 237 47.29 840 49 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)