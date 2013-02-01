Feb 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,652.54 million rupees Open interest* : 2,611,566 Total Traded Quantity : 2,826,802 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3000 72.9950 72.3000 72.8775 77615 5548.50 76146 8295 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7600 73.2475 72.7600 73.1275 13371 436.25 5966 1245 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.2450 73.4700 73.2450 73.4050 1519 49.08 669 96 EURINR 29-May-13 73.5075 73.7000 73.5075 73.6175 316 3.09 42 16 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.7050 85.0275 84.3550 84.4975 10022 1571.71 18559 4438 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.9775 85.3050 84.5500 84.8000 2291 91.73 1079 397 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.3100 85.4475 85.3100 85.4475 122 0.85 10 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.4000 85.4000 85.4000 85.4000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.5500 58.5500 57.9625 58.0775 26821 2382.30 40971 6345 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.9000 58.9000 58.2475 58.3200 1439 61.40 1051 374 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.5175 58.7600 58.4300 58.4425 48 1.35 23 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4500 53.6125 53.3825 53.4400 1674570 136905.58 2559653 60829 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.6700 53.8800 53.6525 53.7100 397533 5270.63 98080 4088 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.9875 54.1650 53.9350 54.0025 138778 1023.05 18937 821 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3050 54.4300 54.2100 54.2675 97683 124.72 2297 185 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6125 54.6800 54.4800 54.5150 41463 94.66 1734 109 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.8800 54.9550 54.7550 54.8000 18663 48.56 885 58 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1700 55.2000 54.9700 55.0700 10485 2.42 44 12 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.4200 55.4350 55.2500 55.3225 44324 8.69 157 10 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.6200 55.7225 55.5200 55.6000 22833 9.51 171 12 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.9000 55.9300 55.8200 55.8200 19183 1.40 25 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.2050 56.2050 56.0000 56.0475 12042 3.54 63 22 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.0000 56.4200 56.0000 56.2300 444 13.44 239 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)