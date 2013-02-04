Feb 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 168,601.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,657,626 Total Traded Quantity : 3,119,586 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.7000 72.7200 72.2925 72.4550 66789 4518.94 62395 8061 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.8400 72.8400 72.5675 72.7275 12886 446.07 6136 1062 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.0600 73.0600 72.8500 72.9700 1648 64.34 882 128 EURINR 29-May-13 73.2100 73.2100 72.9100 73.1600 438 9.73 133 30 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.7500 84.1475 83.3400 84.0200 9888 2388.72 28554 5787 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.1500 84.6800 83.6700 84.3450 2524 149.10 1775 587 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.1975 84.5500 84.0450 84.5500 129 3.63 43 13 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.3000 84.7200 84.2075 84.7200 36 2.61 31 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.8000 84.8000 84.8000 84.8000 2 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.6500 57.6850 57.2525 57.6100 27874 1824.62 31759 5586 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.7800 57.9150 57.5250 57.8575 1767 87.92 1523 537 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.8175 58.1200 57.7925 58.0675 72 2.72 47 21 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.3400 53.4800 53.0825 53.4450 1702029 150179.81 2820277 75394 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.6250 53.7500 53.3550 53.7125 409114 5578.55 104215 5909 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.8125 54.0300 53.6475 54.0000 156841 2116.42 39319 1310 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0800 54.3000 53.9200 54.2750 97672 339.84 6285 327 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3000 54.5700 54.1900 54.5425 38298 553.90 10194 304 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5875 54.8300 54.4600 54.8000 18677 82.01 1502 101 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8600 55.0700 54.7225 55.0700 10359 31.41 572 49 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9325 55.9325 54.9500 55.3125 44333 2.70 49 27 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.2275 56.2275 55.2500 55.5700 22834 6.03 109 18 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.0075 55.7925 55.0075 55.7925 19139 2.93 53 9 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.2500 56.2500 55.7250 56.0450 13117 75.72 1356 53 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.0200 56.2700 55.9600 56.2600 1160 133.31 2376 68 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)