Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 140,569.48 million rupees Open interest* : 2,506,532 Total Traded Quantity : 2,596,575 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1625 72.3425 71.9875 72.2500 60306 3652.75 50616 6952 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.4100 72.6300 72.2775 72.5125 15432 573.75 7919 1173 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.6775 72.8900 72.5100 72.7525 1454 32.00 440 83 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9450 73.0000 72.8100 73.0000 562 5.76 79 20 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.2000 73.3000 73.1000 73.3000 94 2.78 38 4 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.4500 73.4500 73.4500 73.4500 136 1.84 25 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.3875 83.6975 83.1375 83.6375 10464 2393.74 28713 5115 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.5200 84.0050 83.5000 83.9175 2680 113.35 1354 477 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.7475 84.2100 83.7475 84.2100 233 4.37 52 19 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.2000 84.4200 84.2000 84.4200 36 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 56.9000 57.1300 56.7000 57.0775 31402 2263.84 39781 5832 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.1300 57.4000 56.9700 57.3375 2197 118.94 2080 634 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.4000 57.5625 57.2600 57.5550 175 5.92 103 38 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.7900 57.7900 57.7900 57.7900 2 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.3500 58.3500 58.3500 58.3500 5 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2200 53.4400 53.1075 53.3900 1513504 125776.17 2360602 59796 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.3400 53.6950 53.3400 53.6525 432521 4112.91 76821 4231 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.7400 53.9800 53.6600 53.9425 167241 958.68 17804 727 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0275 54.2500 53.9425 54.2075 97677 184.74 3413 207 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.2250 54.5200 54.2250 54.4750 38840 215.92 3968 173 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5375 54.7650 54.5200 54.7425 20193 110.63 2024 89 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8100 54.9800 54.7825 54.9725 10526 8.07 147 17 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.0700 55.3000 55.0700 55.3000 44295 3.97 72 13 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.3500 55.5900 55.3300 55.5900 22839 4.93 89 11 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.5550 55.7000 55.5550 55.7000 19141 0.78 14 4 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.8000 56.0125 55.8000 56.0125 13298 11.07 198 16 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.1875 56.2625 55.9625 56.2050 1279 12.29 219 43 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)