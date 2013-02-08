Feb 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 162,475.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,571,848 Total Traded Quantity : 2,973,514 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.2250 71.8675 72.0500 55848 5192.31 72083 8856 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2000 72.5000 72.1475 72.3225 15748 805.95 11145 1560 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.4900 72.7600 72.4000 72.6125 2224 99.52 1371 212 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9000 73.0300 72.7775 73.0300 556 2.04 28 16 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.1500 73.1500 73.0300 73.0300 1083 69.01 945 5 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.3500 73.4675 73.2500 73.2500 1051 68.25 929 6 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.2700 84.7400 84.2325 84.6650 10761 1576.04 18644 4094 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.5375 85.0450 84.5300 84.9850 4002 117.53 1386 435 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.9500 85.3000 84.9500 85.1600 374 9.19 108 29 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.3000 85.5900 85.3000 85.3600 36 0.34 4 4 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.3500 58.3625 57.3450 58.1775 21769 4722.33 81487 12903 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.5400 58.6150 57.5400 58.4325 2341 193.22 3319 990 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.9900 58.8000 57.9375 58.6200 247 11.47 196 45 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.9175 59.3000 58.5525 58.8025 53 3.53 60 19 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.2000 59.2000 59.0000 59.0000 7 0.24 4 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.6250 53.8475 53.6025 53.7575 1498706 138471.85 2576434 73329 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.7800 54.1000 53.7800 54.0150 489665 8125.71 150454 7259 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.9950 54.3825 53.9950 54.3025 180995 1715.45 31604 1257 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4000 54.6600 54.3000 54.5725 105152 356.57 6534 343 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7500 54.9250 54.7000 54.8425 40779 315.07 5744 240 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9600 55.1800 54.9600 55.1000 22400 127.36 2311 77 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.2500 55.4550 55.2500 55.3400 10445 11.75 212 12 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1800 55.6900 55.1800 55.6500 44430 22.66 409 14 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9200 55.9300 55.7900 55.8775 22870 8.77 157 12 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1800 56.2000 56.1000 56.2000 19146 18.41 328 9 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.1000 56.4500 56.1000 56.3600 16281 190.17 3373 52 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.4900 56.7325 56.4900 56.6300 4879 240.37 4245 124 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)