Feb 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,599.42 million rupees Open interest* : 2,685,220 Total Traded Quantity : 2,201,139 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.9750 72.1975 71.8950 72.1700 56468 3198.29 44395 6496 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.2400 72.4850 72.1700 72.4550 18441 540.89 7478 1253 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.5400 72.7675 72.4450 72.7425 2972 93.54 1288 237 EURINR 29-May-13 72.7600 72.9500 72.7500 72.9500 580 2.33 32 6 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.0500 73.1600 73.0500 73.1000 1145 4.53 62 7 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.1200 73.3500 73.1200 73.3500 1016 8.19 112 8 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 73.6000 32 0.74 10 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 85.0200 85.1675 84.4925 84.6325 11178 2071.26 24423 4882 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 85.3100 85.4450 84.8000 84.9675 4577 153.31 1801 512 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.6300 85.6300 85.0500 85.2200 387 5.54 65 20 GBPINR 29-May-13 85.6000 85.7000 85.4000 85.4000 36 1.37 16 6 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.8000 85.8000 85.6100 85.6100 6 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.2500 58.3400 57.7350 57.8425 22746 2180.23 37592 5772 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.5250 58.6000 58.0100 58.1100 2165 132.51 2274 611 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9500 58.9500 58.3000 58.3600 223 3.62 62 17 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.6025 59.2500 58.0000 58.5750 53 2.70 46 13 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8500 53.9850 53.7750 53.9550 1551282 102312.09 1899373 55151 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1050 54.2475 54.0325 54.2150 517865 6511.04 120305 5128 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3850 54.5300 54.3200 54.5050 199333 2297.05 42209 1174 USDINR 29-May-13 54.7000 54.8075 54.5950 54.7800 109045 636.60 11645 405 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.9300 55.0700 54.8600 55.0325 42279 182.88 3328 177 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.2000 55.3150 55.1175 55.3025 22699 43.43 786 54 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5200 55.5925 55.3450 55.5525 10517 4.72 85 27 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7400 55.8450 55.7200 55.8225 44412 3.23 58 12 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.1000 55.8850 56.0975 22840 9.91 177 18 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2500 56.3300 56.1200 56.1200 19161 3.66 65 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4000 56.5900 56.2000 56.5750 16336 15.75 279 54 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.7400 56.8600 56.6625 56.8300 7426 179.85 3171 94 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)