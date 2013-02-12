Feb 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 197,036.99 million rupees Open interest* : 2,768,277 Total Traded Quantity : 3,598,620 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3325 72.7175 72.2550 72.6775 64000 4171.38 57546 7221 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.5875 72.9900 72.5350 72.9500 22372 928.13 12751 1786 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.9500 73.2500 72.8200 73.2075 3358 98.30 1346 239 EURINR 29-May-13 73.1000 73.4475 73.0325 73.4325 656 5.64 77 22 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.4000 73.6500 73.4000 73.6500 1170 2.57 35 4 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.5000 73.7500 73.5000 73.7500 1046 2.21 30 3 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.7000 74.0000 73.7000 74.0000 74 3.10 42 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 84.6200 84.8000 84.2125 84.2700 10565 1722.99 20388 5019 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.9250 85.1175 84.5400 84.5850 4820 165.22 1949 548 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 85.6500 85.6500 84.8800 84.8800 507 40.38 475 58 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.5500 57.7250 57.2825 57.3525 24634 2648.88 46077 7337 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.8900 57.9875 57.5600 57.6225 2265 132.97 2303 724 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.1800 57.8250 57.8500 196 3.94 68 23 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.5000 58.9000 57.9000 58.3200 53 3.85 66 9 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 8 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.1000 54.2475 53.9800 54.0400 1526803 170515.27 3150951 82195 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3275 54.5050 54.2400 54.2975 590718 13009.46 239277 9550 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6375 54.7875 54.5275 54.5850 212539 2315.79 42371 1481 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9275 55.0700 54.8125 54.8625 113964 682.03 12413 501 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2000 55.3300 55.0800 55.1325 42467 233.27 4225 202 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.4475 55.5900 54.4475 55.3850 23286 85.32 1539 87 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7000 55.8300 55.5625 55.6500 10776 20.94 376 25 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6200 56.0975 55.6200 55.8475 44578 10.16 182 19 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.2000 56.3700 56.0100 56.1275 22889 22.80 406 22 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4400 56.6100 56.4200 56.4200 19121 5.31 94 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.8600 56.6000 56.6900 16465 20.71 365 49 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.8700 57.1400 56.8500 56.9425 8947 186.29 3267 198 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)