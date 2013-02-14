Feb 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 158,559.11 million rupees Open interest* : 2,804,087 Total Traded Quantity : 2,892,935 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.5375 72.6175 71.8900 71.9450 56952 5394.03 74668 9478 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.7725 72.8975 72.1950 72.2575 22220 1297.83 17903 2332 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.1000 73.1600 72.5000 72.5375 4330 128.75 1769 305 EURINR 29-May-13 72.5500 73.4100 72.5500 72.8500 654 4.32 59 24 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.2900 73.2900 73.2900 73.2900 1171 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.7375 83.8625 83.5300 83.7275 9811 1311.96 15675 4241 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.0000 84.1800 83.0000 84.0525 5180 112.88 1344 481 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.1725 84.4800 84.1725 84.4400 628 5.99 71 15 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.6400 84.8475 84.6400 84.8475 53 2.80 33 6 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.1150 84.8000 84.1150 84.8000 29 2.19 26 2 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.7300 58.0675 57.5650 58.0000 22441 1708.76 29564 5477 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.0175 58.3350 57.8375 58.2725 2174 100.47 1730 524 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.3500 58.5500 58.0950 58.5150 242 4.03 69 29 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.8800 59.5000 58.3000 58.5000 64 1.77 30 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9000 54.0600 53.8525 54.0150 1483834 136887.69 2536785 65051 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1600 54.3275 54.1175 54.2850 613272 8126.94 149894 7096 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4600 54.6300 54.4200 54.5850 262956 1951.11 35790 1114 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8175 54.9200 54.7025 54.9125 128068 886.65 16194 372 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0400 55.1800 54.9700 55.1450 41690 332.57 6042 183 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3475 55.4400 55.2500 55.4250 24109 46.25 836 47 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6500 55.7000 55.5325 55.7000 11007 1.89 34 19 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9200 55.9650 55.7550 55.9625 44579 6.75 121 9 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.2000 56.2525 56.0400 56.1325 23016 9.77 174 29 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.3550 56.4600 56.3000 56.3300 19121 0.39 7 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.6250 56.7000 56.5450 56.7000 17192 174.48 3083 43 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.9400 57.0000 56.8000 56.9975 9294 58.78 1033 69 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)