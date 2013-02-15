Feb 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 131,551.07 million rupees Open interest* : 2,962,614 Total Traded Quantity : 2,386,665 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.1025 72.4200 72.0325 72.3675 51958 3921.75 54302 8349 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.4200 72.6875 72.3225 72.6500 21553 708.97 9778 1688 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.0000 73.5900 72.6350 72.9475 4965 98.00 1346 186 EURINR 29-May-13 72.9975 73.2200 72.9300 73.1300 702 7.16 98 20 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.2375 73.5000 73.2375 73.4750 1201 2.20 30 8 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.8500 84.1800 83.6825 84.1300 8540 2104.47 25073 5758 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.0475 84.4850 84.0000 84.4200 4987 174.61 2072 469 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.3525 84.8475 84.3125 84.7500 704 18.18 215 45 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.7600 84.7800 84.7600 84.7800 58 0.42 5 4 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.3525 58.7000 58.3100 58.6500 20113 2716.37 46430 8946 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.8625 58.9400 57.8625 58.8875 2359 167.19 2844 831 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.8500 59.1800 58.8175 59.0925 327 18.71 317 81 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.0625 59.8000 59.0625 59.5375 61 2.85 48 13 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.7625 58.7625 58.7625 58.7625 5 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0400 54.3425 53.9475 54.3125 1578278 102835.69 1899637 61876 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4500 54.6200 54.2175 54.5850 676351 15275.84 280700 9503 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5450 54.9075 54.5150 54.8800 269365 2770.76 50647 1715 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8450 55.1975 54.8100 55.1625 128235 334.84 6085 283 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0825 55.4600 55.0800 55.4350 43443 200.67 3629 197 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3500 55.7200 55.3500 55.7050 24390 65.29 1175 75 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7700 55.9700 55.7700 55.9250 11261 14.80 265 13 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9200 56.2600 55.9200 56.2225 44594 1.80 32 8 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.2500 56.9725 56.2500 56.4575 23022 6.71 119 14 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6875 56.8000 56.6775 56.7375 19123 4.20 74 23 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7500 57.0000 56.7000 56.9900 17343 9.96 175 28 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.9000 57.2500 56.9000 57.2100 9676 89.58 1568 95 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)