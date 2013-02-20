Feb 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,479.56 million rupees Open interest* : 3,118,654 Total Traded Quantity : 2,700,912 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.6625 72.7450 72.5000 72.5275 57251 4823.07 66419 7572 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.9300 73.0000 72.7950 72.8100 31792 1708.85 23440 2654 EURINR 26-Apr-13 73.1775 73.2800 73.0800 73.1125 6090 109.60 1498 278 EURINR 29-May-13 73.4700 73.5100 73.4025 73.5100 837 7.27 99 22 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.5000 73.7500 73.5000 73.7500 1238 2.65 36 3 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.8000 73.9500 73.8000 73.9500 1078 1.63 22 3 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.1000 74.1500 74.1000 74.1500 101 1.11 15 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 83.9000 83.9000 82.8300 82.9150 12794 2915.09 35003 7057 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 84.0000 84.0900 83.1700 83.2375 6972 488.72 5847 1679 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.3500 84.4000 83.5000 83.5375 806 11.09 132 49 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.6500 84.6500 83.8000 83.8000 60 1.35 16 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4000 84.4000 84.0200 84.0200 30 2.28 27 3 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.0025 58.1750 57.0000 57.9275 17798 1832.01 31566 4474 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.2500 58.4400 58.1650 58.1950 3087 149.53 2564 755 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.3800 58.6200 58.3800 58.4425 717 5.97 102 22 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.6025 58.9900 58.6000 58.7950 66 2.41 41 20 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2475 54.2625 54.1050 54.1750 1450122 112310.49 2073326 62354 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4825 54.5175 54.3725 54.4500 914524 22247.61 408700 12306 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7750 54.8100 54.6650 54.7350 285071 1912.75 34943 1393 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0675 55.0975 54.9500 55.0275 130140 470.17 8547 300 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2975 55.3600 55.2225 55.3000 44808 323.76 5857 225 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6150 55.6400 55.5000 55.5625 27442 87.38 1573 83 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8500 55.8500 55.7400 55.7700 11284 0.72 13 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0975 56.1275 56.0000 56.1125 44607 3.76 67 11 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3100 56.4450 56.3100 56.3500 23022 1.24 22 4 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3850 57.3850 56.5500 56.6100 19123 0.34 6 4 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8500 56.8800 56.7625 56.8100 17859 35.24 620 33 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.1000 57.1900 57.0125 57.0700 9935 23.46 411 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)