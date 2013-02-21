Feb 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 211,257.3 million rupees Open interest* : 3,309,623 Total Traded Quantity : 3,808,008 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.2300 72.3675 71.8800 71.9225 44440 6531.84 90507 10378 EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.5200 72.6500 72.2000 72.2250 30072 1877.36 25918 3399 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.8000 72.9300 72.5125 72.5525 6140 94.25 1296 270 EURINR 29-May-13 73.0575 73.1800 72.7400 72.8175 690 13.87 190 48 EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.2500 73.2500 73.0000 73.0825 1217 2.12 29 8 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.5000 73.5000 73.4000 73.4100 1103 2.06 28 4 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 82.9100 83.2700 82.3025 83.1150 10998 2565.44 30944 6478 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.3375 83.5925 82.8075 83.4575 7076 613.77 7372 1876 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.4500 83.8900 83.1575 83.7775 1185 73.85 883 132 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6200 84.2000 83.6200 84.0100 57 3.11 37 10 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.2000 58.7475 58.1525 58.6900 17806 1833.17 31352 5162 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.4000 58.9975 56.4500 58.9475 3964 343.40 5853 1617 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.8000 59.2000 58.8000 59.1425 799 9.09 154 53 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.2500 59.7000 59.1000 59.4000 66 2.73 46 13 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.4025 54.6925 54.3650 54.5775 1517108 166303.08 3048664 86950 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6500 54.9550 54.6375 54.8450 1040246 27491.27 501535 18217 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9550 55.2400 54.9325 55.1375 293916 2468.45 44804 2058 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2000 55.5100 55.2000 55.4100 129982 497.18 8975 493 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5000 55.7700 55.4500 55.6625 46039 185.02 3325 272 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7550 56.0100 55.7550 55.9250 27990 81.19 1453 108 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9725 56.2375 55.9725 56.1850 11441 26.06 464 45 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.5050 56.3000 56.4075 44752 14.27 253 29 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.6750 56.8000 56.5650 56.6500 23170 20.58 363 21 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9375 57.0500 56.8000 57.0000 19121 35.57 625 31 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1250 57.2975 57.0825 57.2000 18284 33.55 587 51 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.1500 57.5775 57.1500 57.4500 11961 135.06 2351 206 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)