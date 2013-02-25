Feb 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 273,624.56 million rupees Open interest* : 3,076,272 Total Traded Quantity : 4,999,517 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.6450 71.6450 71.3250 71.5350 25577 4061.85 56843 6585 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.8500 71.9000 71.6175 71.8350 43715 2001.44 27890 3510 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.0825 72.2425 71.9775 72.2000 10045 325.75 4515 390 EURINR 29-May-13 72.3275 72.5000 72.2250 72.5000 651 9.76 135 29 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.6000 72.8000 72.6000 72.8000 1133 1.60 22 8 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.8500 72.8500 72.8500 72.8500 1102 0.15 2 1 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.1000 73.1000 73.1000 73.1000 88 0.95 13 2 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 82.2250 82.2250 81.6175 81.6900 9403 1913.53 23383 5006 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.4575 82.4600 82.0050 82.0450 14055 1571.46 19114 4076 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.4000 83.4000 82.3100 82.3775 1364 48.37 586 124 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7875 83.7875 83.0000 83.0000 36 1.76 21 3 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 57.8000 57.8000 57.3075 57.5025 12523 1754.86 30526 5169 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.1400 58.1400 57.6300 57.8225 9063 989.41 17119 3375 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.5125 58.5125 57.9000 58.0800 837 42.58 734 82 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.1000 58.5000 58.1000 58.1800 64 0.70 12 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2750 54.2825 53.8650 53.8950 787030 178208.19 3298737 67491 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5475 54.5725 54.1550 54.1775 1486811 64550.01 1188655 32771 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8425 54.8525 54.4700 54.4950 340400 12375.89 226649 4658 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1050 55.1150 54.7500 54.7800 122732 3761.74 68554 1306 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2000 55.3700 55.0025 55.0150 48846 609.30 11048 422 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.6000 55.2675 55.2950 27406 295.72 5334 217 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7100 55.7750 55.5525 55.5750 15819 845.63 15168 179 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9600 56.0025 55.8100 55.8700 44890 5.98 107 20 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1500 56.2850 56.0600 56.1100 23131 11.46 204 32 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4525 56.5500 56.3800 56.3800 19124 1.41 25 15 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7200 56.8150 56.6000 56.6500 18356 7.38 130 36 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.1975 57.1975 56.8700 56.8775 12071 227.69 3991 151 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)