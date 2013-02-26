Feb 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 249,922.4 million rupees Open interest* : 3,116,999 Total Traded Quantity : 4,527,156 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.7900 70.7900 70.5025 70.6400 22361 2413.08 34177 4551 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.4125 71.6000 70.8700 71.2400 41893 5290.75 74421 10716 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.0000 72.0000 71.2075 71.5225 9912 269.68 3776 639 EURINR 29-May-13 72.3800 72.3800 71.5025 71.8500 699 17.70 247 68 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.1000 71.9000 72.1000 232 66.54 924 14 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.3500 72.3500 72.2275 72.2525 294 63.07 872 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 82.0000 82.3250 81.9975 82.1600 3832 1077.29 13108 3299 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.1500 82.8700 82.1500 82.6825 11047 3101.21 37516 9356 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.5000 83.2100 82.5000 83.0725 1655 89.87 1083 201 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2500 83.4000 83.1600 83.4000 54 1.67 20 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.6925 83.6925 83.6925 83.6925 30 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 58.3600 58.8925 58.3600 58.7850 6166 2019.95 34428 6684 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.4350 59.7300 58.4350 59.1925 11375 4642.84 78429 13883 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.2000 59.8225 58.2000 59.4575 1375 104.89 1764 419 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.2200 59.8800 59.2025 59.6800 88 3.04 51 12 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.3000 60.5000 60.3000 60.5000 8 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.0250 54.1075 53.9900 54.0650 509999 68553.48 1268197 21595 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0000 54.6000 53.8150 54.4425 1768754 151014.64 2774085 64649 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3100 54.9025 54.3100 54.7600 393533 9248.56 168933 8246 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9500 55.1600 54.8525 55.0250 122646 893.14 16231 672 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2175 55.6525 55.1375 55.2825 48275 343.12 6208 280 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4200 55.6500 55.4000 55.5600 26154 324.75 5846 184 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7325 55.8950 55.7325 55.8500 18824 310.27 5559 82 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8400 56.8400 56.0000 56.0850 44936 4.65 83 15 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3200 56.4000 56.2025 56.3300 23157 14.54 258 15 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 19124 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.9500 56.7000 56.8500 18239 13.93 245 22 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.9500 57.2000 56.9300 57.0950 12089 25.31 443 47 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.3675 57.3800 57.2400 57.2750 248 14.21 248 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)