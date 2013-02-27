Feb 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 206,984.55 million rupees Open interest* : 2,647,206 Total Traded Quantity : 3,773,807 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0425 71.0425 70.5200 70.8975 43623 4827.63 68227 8719 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3500 71.3500 70.9000 71.2850 15529 1346.44 18936 1521 EURINR 29-May-13 71.5000 71.5200 71.2025 71.4650 876 38.04 533 53 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.0000 71.5000 71.7500 227 0.50 7 5 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 294 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.1025 72.1025 72.1025 72.1025 86 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.1725 82.1725 81.4000 82.0050 12546 2709.09 33116 6236 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.4050 82.4575 81.7800 82.3825 2050 132.68 1615 489 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.4000 82.6000 82.2000 82.6000 66 0.99 12 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.0000 83.0000 82.6600 82.8700 32 0.58 7 4 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.0800 59.1500 58.7600 59.1100 12645 2753.08 46671 8077 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.2800 59.4175 59.0200 59.3525 1535 77.14 1302 416 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.4050 59.4050 59.4050 59.4050 90 0.12 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3600 54.3600 53.9025 54.1650 1781995 179245.93 3312674 87477 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6675 54.6700 54.2450 54.4900 441205 13179.44 242127 8568 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9125 54.9200 54.5300 54.7750 122090 1359.20 24851 1305 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1850 55.1850 54.8000 55.0475 48426 686.75 12496 528 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4400 55.4400 55.0700 55.3300 26512 360.49 6520 287 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6000 55.6550 55.3825 55.6000 18825 42.99 774 70 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9025 55.9550 55.6600 55.8500 45084 24.34 436 34 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1000 56.1575 55.8900 55.8900 23170 5.94 106 13 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.3400 56.3900 56.2300 56.3200 19125 1.69 30 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.5000 56.5700 17972 69.88 1235 42 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2000 57.2000 56.7500 56.9150 12086 53.75 945 75 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1200 57.2500 56.9500 57.1075 1117 67.64 1182 44 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)