Feb 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 294,075.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,631,030 Total Traded Quantity : 5,367,443 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.8875 71.8350 70.7625 71.7350 40499 4521.29 63418 8480 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.1425 72.1500 71.1400 72.0775 16184 426.00 5949 1305 EURINR 29-May-13 71.4500 72.4000 71.4500 72.3750 1221 25.31 352 97 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.7550 72.6300 71.7550 72.6300 238 0.79 11 7 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2575 72.5325 71.9025 72.5325 295 0.51 7 5 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.6925 72.6925 72.6925 72.6925 87 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Oct-13 70.2200 72.3000 70.2200 72.3000 6 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Nov-13 70.6200 74.8200 70.6200 74.8200 0 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.8050 83.1975 81.7000 83.0975 12952 2227.61 27026 5542 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.1325 83.5450 82.1000 83.4675 2607 184.73 2230 561 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.8000 83.7500 82.8000 83.7500 175 10.16 122 24 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.6075 84.0000 82.6075 84.0000 37 0.42 5 3 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.4875 59.4850 58.3250 59.3925 11292 3370.21 57274 9332 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.6700 59.7000 58.5900 59.6350 2232 198.55 3360 898 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.0000 59.9000 58.8900 59.8500 158 6.71 113 36 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0050 54.8100 53.8425 54.7275 1736225 260766.81 4800053 122098 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.3000 55.1150 54.1750 55.0725 455928 17165.54 314169 13721 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5200 55.3875 54.4675 55.3000 126659 1968.18 35800 1795 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7825 55.6400 54.7225 55.5900 51868 1649.29 29903 1118 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1000 55.9400 55.0225 55.8625 27725 534.17 9603 387 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3275 56.2150 55.2825 56.1525 23779 486.31 8698 238 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6200 56.4500 55.6175 56.4275 45100 172.02 3051 46 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.5000 56.7500 55.5000 56.6050 23171 21.52 382 27 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1900 57.0000 56.1900 57.0000 19121 2.21 39 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3700 57.2500 56.2500 57.1600 18299 29.17 511 59 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.7100 57.5000 56.6150 57.4975 13211 191.11 3340 220 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.8500 57.7500 56.7500 57.7450 1961 116.25 2022 230 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)