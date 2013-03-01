Mar 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 225,366.21 million rupees Open interest* : 2,821,205 Total Traded Quantity : 4,058,470 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.8525 71.9950 71.5500 71.9400 39143 3626.42 50516 6457 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.1150 72.3325 71.9100 72.2875 17547 411.23 5700 853 EURINR 29-May-13 72.3500 72.5925 72.2450 72.5700 1393 19.33 267 49 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 295 1.83 25 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.3100 83.5500 82.7975 82.9975 12455 2751.28 33104 5730 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.7375 83.9100 83.2000 83.3775 3889 253.00 3029 660 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9500 84.2000 83.5325 83.7975 179 8.56 102 23 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.1500 83.1500 83.1500 83.1500 1 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.3500 59.5300 59.1100 59.4650 11843 1838.49 30989 4633 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.5000 59.7650 59.3800 59.7275 2359 72.33 1214 412 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.7000 60.0000 59.7000 60.0000 162 1.32 22 6 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.0800 59.0800 59.0800 59.0800 6 0.12 2 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.9450 55.2675 54.7275 55.2425 1896672 198848.58 3616709 105487 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.2000 55.5675 55.0450 55.5425 484806 14688.13 265845 11011 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4950 55.8200 55.3125 55.7950 122173 1852.95 33311 1600 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6500 56.0625 55.5725 56.0425 53914 450.39 8060 644 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0850 56.3200 55.8625 56.3100 28330 229.70 4091 212 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3050 56.5975 56.1675 56.5825 23790 148.61 2631 112 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5425 56.8600 56.4200 56.8600 45124 26.65 470 35 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8000 57.1200 56.6850 57.1000 23190 22.32 392 34 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9075 57.4125 56.9075 57.4125 19121 2.23 39 8 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0025 57.6200 57.0025 57.6150 18587 24.04 418 34 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.5500 57.9000 57.4050 57.8475 13438 38.35 665 56 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.8000 58.1200 57.6200 58.1075 2788 50.29 868 120 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)