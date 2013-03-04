Mar 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 184,135.14 million rupees Open interest* : 2,775,236 Total Traded Quantity : 3,296,369 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 72.0000 72.1150 71.6050 71.6475 38479 3551.64 49415 5782 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3200 72.4500 71.9725 72.0150 17640 230.70 3197 669 EURINR 29-May-13 72.5300 72.7250 72.2700 72.3175 1569 53.94 745 88 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.7800 72.7800 72.7800 72.7800 237 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 74.7700 74.7700 74.7700 74.7700 0 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 83.1150 83.2925 82.8400 82.9225 12791 2004.42 24126 4625 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6100 83.6900 83.2750 83.3225 4334 141.92 1700 392 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.8900 83.9000 83.6100 83.7350 220 7.12 85 18 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 59.3775 59.3900 58.9300 59.0025 10407 2567.60 43399 5254 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.5900 59.6300 59.1950 59.2325 2015 68.23 1149 374 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.7025 59.7350 59.5100 59.7350 148 2.74 46 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4000 55.4450 55.1225 55.1600 1832505 164746.33 2979589 83982 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7125 55.7500 55.4500 55.4850 489770 7392.94 132974 6383 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9625 56.0150 55.7200 55.7450 133387 2060.63 36893 1473 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1525 56.2700 55.9700 56.0050 54959 634.46 11304 576 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4000 56.5225 56.2325 56.2475 28496 221.01 3918 181 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7000 56.7925 56.5050 56.5125 23636 97.31 1717 79 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.9975 57.0600 56.8225 56.8225 45659 40.06 703 27 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.1500 58.1500 57.0600 57.0600 23200 5.33 93 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.4000 57.5100 57.3600 57.3600 19116 3.10 54 8 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5025 57.8375 57.5025 57.5850 18515 12.47 216 19 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.0000 58.1000 57.8025 57.8825 14105 124.84 2154 91 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.1100 58.3000 57.9900 58.1475 4048 168.20 2890 154 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)