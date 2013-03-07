Mar 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,943.96 million rupees Open interest* : 2,763,482 Total Traded Quantity : 2,949,405 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.5125 71.5950 71.2000 71.3025 40637 3962.84 55526 7008 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.9075 71.9900 71.6200 71.6900 20804 364.34 5077 660 EURINR 29-May-13 72.2350 72.2450 71.9250 72.0000 1634 15.56 216 62 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 72.4000 247 0.72 10 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.5750 82.6925 82.0525 82.1775 13083 2202.67 26756 5629 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.0975 83.1600 82.5500 82.6700 4758 230.48 2783 614 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.5000 83.5000 82.9000 83.0000 302 11.55 139 31 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.5250 83.5250 83.1000 83.5000 41 1.92 23 7 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.0500 84.0500 83.2500 83.3200 1 4.60 55 10 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 58.7400 58.7475 58.1400 58.2150 13904 1811.73 31024 4890 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 59.0175 59.0300 58.4500 58.5050 1810 87.75 1493 421 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.9900 59.0875 58.8450 58.8750 114 1.89 32 12 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.6000 59.6000 58.9500 58.9500 9 0.65 11 4 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.0200 59.9500 59.0200 59.2000 8 2.79 47 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0600 55.1450 54.7450 54.7950 1705047 136999.67 2496581 73766 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3850 55.4925 55.1100 55.1500 551447 13576.62 245881 10374 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7125 55.7775 55.4300 55.4675 160570 3230.35 58189 1742 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9900 56.0125 55.7050 55.7475 59543 448.69 8044 411 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2375 56.2375 55.9700 56.0200 29352 365.75 6526 227 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4600 56.4600 56.2450 56.3025 29124 421.79 7491 173 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7200 56.7200 56.5300 56.6050 45501 16.20 286 21 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9675 56.9675 56.7700 56.8500 23339 14.56 256 7 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1025 57.1100 57.0825 57.0825 19116 9.25 162 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5975 57.5975 57.3500 57.4000 18546 1.95 34 9 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.8900 57.8900 57.6500 57.7200 13992 104.02 1803 36 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0025 58.0100 57.8800 57.9625 10553 55.62 960 80 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)