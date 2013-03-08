Mar 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,091.34 million rupees Open interest* : 2,772,392 Total Traded Quantity : 2,348,187 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.6500 71.7450 71.3850 71.5525 33575 4087.21 57129 5876 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.9650 72.1250 71.8100 71.9425 20547 373.06 5186 745 EURINR 29-May-13 72.3550 72.4200 72.1400 72.2300 1692 41.00 568 58 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 250 0.22 3 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.1550 82.2000 81.8300 81.9950 13059 1353.92 16515 2893 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.5500 82.6750 82.3100 82.4775 4283 142.09 1723 343 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.0000 83.0000 82.7000 82.7725 314 10.18 123 24 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.3000 83.3000 83.1000 83.2700 42 0.92 11 4 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.0225 57.0625 20669 2759.66 48173 6213 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.9500 57.9500 57.3725 57.4025 2495 116.91 2029 618 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.9225 58.0975 57.6000 57.6375 154 3.81 66 20 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.7200 57.7200 10 0.12 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.0100 58.0500 8 4.32 74 11 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.7500 54.7875 54.5100 54.5375 1709979 110318.43 2019517 60177 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0000 55.1400 54.8700 54.8975 551500 7253.32 131932 8233 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0150 55.4500 55.0150 55.2025 156324 2109.41 38142 1434 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7000 55.7175 55.4550 55.4875 63270 648.14 11659 538 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9300 56.0075 55.7525 55.7700 29121 222.70 3986 178 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2425 56.2500 56.0300 56.0500 31701 230.35 4104 90 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4300 56.4300 56.3025 56.3600 45493 1.07 19 9 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7900 56.7900 56.5100 56.6000 23339 4.59 81 18 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0200 57.0200 56.8200 56.8200 19019 12.52 220 12 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.2500 57.3000 57.0600 57.0600 18206 171.02 2989 24 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.6000 57.6275 57.4000 57.4000 16782 215.63 3750 40 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.8600 58.0450 57.6500 57.6825 10560 10.75 186 59 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)