Jul 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 227,449.25 million rupees Open interest* : 2,703,034 Total Traded Quantity : 3,681,430 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.3800 78.8425 78.1625 78.2575 64214 3918.20 49909 7425 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.8275 79.1225 78.4725 78.5700 13263 277.31 3520 717 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.0100 79.3600 78.7650 78.8375 3098 52.33 662 108 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.3000 79.6500 79.1100 79.1525 862 15.06 190 39 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.5900 79.5900 79.0100 79.5500 258 3.02 38 7 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.8500 80.0000 79.0050 79.5225 347 7.87 99 10 EURINR 26-Feb-14 80.8300 80.8300 79.5500 79.5500 67 0.16 2 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 80.7500 80.7500 80.1525 80.1525 55 0.24 3 3 EURINR 28-May-14 80.8900 80.9500 80.2325 80.3025 43 0.32 4 4 EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.7000 81.7000 80.3100 81.0050 70 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.4100 92.9000 90.7500 90.8325 26353 2960.73 32494 5293 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.2275 91.8000 91.0800 91.1375 6243 229.55 2511 591 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.5400 92.0000 91.4000 91.4000 1356 16.86 184 28 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.0975 92.3975 91.9000 91.9000 339 5.15 56 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 93.3525 93.3525 91.0000 92.5975 51 0.46 5 3 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.4825 60.7900 60.1500 60.2125 14222 1728.89 28590 4759 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.7450 61.3725 60.4000 60.4550 1741 59.13 974 298 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.8600 61.2050 60.6400 60.6400 81 0.85 14 10 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 60.8025 60.8025 60.8025 60.8025 53 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 61.2200 61.5375 60.9050 60.9550 1714934 204331.48 3337821 134514 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.3250 61.7900 61.1850 61.2250 369375 9065.30 147439 9619 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.7625 62.0475 61.4500 61.4800 137242 2243.12 36295 2293 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.9900 62.3175 61.7475 61.7850 102573 1120.40 18059 901 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.1500 62.5900 62.0000 62.0225 49091 661.14 10607 423 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3000 62.8600 62.2900 62.3250 66011 506.58 8091 498 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7425 63.1200 62.5475 62.6025 31330 89.57 1423 56 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8775 63.2975 62.8775 63.1000 15285 13.41 212 23 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0025 63.6000 63.0025 63.1100 34102 29.13 460 53 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5000 63.9000 63.3800 63.3900 24806 21.60 340 41 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8900 64.1000 63.5500 63.6425 21878 45.64 715 85 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0000 64.4000 63.7500 63.8475 3691 45.48 710 99 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)