Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 175,413.90 million rupees Open interest* : 2,087,866 Total Traded Quantity : 2,872,201 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.1175 77.3000 76.8325 76.9075 56878 5112.44 66347 9258 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.3300 77.5825 77.1100 77.1525 14310 1064.23 13759 1964 EURINR 26-Sep-13 77.6000 77.7500 77.3000 77.4050 2285 185.26 2387 177 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.0100 78.0100 77.7000 77.7000 848 60.71 780 34 EURINR 27-Dec-13 78.5000 78.5000 78.5000 78.5000 318 0.16 2 2 EURINR 29-Jan-14 78.4200 78.7200 78.0200 78.0200 181 0.31 4 4 EURINR 26-Feb-14 78.2200 78.2200 78.2200 78.2200 66 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 78.9225 78.9225 78.9225 78.9225 49 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.0000 80.0000 79.5000 79.5000 6 4.08 51 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 89.6775 89.8925 89.3450 89.4100 24186 2421.12 27014 5976 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9125 90.1650 89.5925 89.6300 4876 339.31 3774 953 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.2200 90.3625 89.9100 89.9100 1130 60.07 666 116 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5075 333 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.8700 60.3850 59.6575 59.9650 14218 1813.22 30208 5686 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.3200 60.6100 59.9000 60.1875 1635 112.51 1867 579 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.3300 60.8375 60.1000 60.1000 78 0.91 15 12 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.4875 55 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.3100 60.3825 59.8900 59.9475 1224488 135761.59 2256439 96797 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.5775 60.6450 60.1500 60.2075 320799 13804.05 228419 9756 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.7825 60.8950 60.3600 60.4375 127551 4651.80 76664 2928 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.1150 61.1850 60.5500 60.6225 86321 3678.97 60368 2039 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.3150 61.4200 60.7000 60.8000 35810 3393.26 55592 1559 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.6150 61.7150 60.9525 61.0400 53977 1614.75 26359 905 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.9675 61.9825 61.2500 61.2975 25376 325.98 5294 178 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.3300 62.3300 61.4500 61.5725 11382 83.09 1344 54 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5000 62.6725 61.7500 61.8825 32026 185.48 2984 99 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8975 62.9500 61.9200 62.0675 24040 595.78 9555 67 USDINR 28-May-14 62.5825 63.0700 62.2000 62.2600 20218 66.14 1058 121 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.1500 63.2500 62.2500 62.5000 4426 78.28 1246 78 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)