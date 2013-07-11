Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,195.41 million rupees Open interest* : 1,957,498 Total Traded Quantity : 1,851,729 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.8000 78.3475 77.8000 78.2050 61553 5000.14 63978 9480 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.1225 78.5975 78.0850 78.4350 18500 1130.38 14416 1806 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.5325 78.7000 78.4700 78.6050 2307 37.70 480 60 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.9900 78.9900 78.6800 78.9500 849 0.47 6 6 EURINR 27-Nov-13 78.7000 79.1600 78.7000 79.1600 262 0.16 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 78.9000 79.0900 78.9000 79.0900 319 0.24 3 2 EURINR 27-Mar-14 79.9900 79.9900 79.3125 79.3125 35 0.16 2 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 79.9900 80.4900 79.4025 79.4025 52 0.40 5 5 EURINR 28-May-14 79.9900 80.4900 79.6000 79.6175 50 0.40 5 4 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.1000 80.4900 80.1000 80.4900 9 1.12 14 6 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 89.7400 90.7700 89.7325 90.4925 25091 2580.11 28550 6639 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 90.0000 90.9650 89.9425 90.7400 4999 212.05 2344 694 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 90.5400 91.1000 90.4950 90.8425 1128 3.63 40 20 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 334 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 91.0000 17 0.91 10 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.1025 60.6400 60.0200 60.3200 13160 1623.18 26874 6121 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.3175 60.8600 60.3000 60.5200 1515 39.09 645 276 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6200 61.0000 60.6200 60.6325 78 0.36 6 6 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 56 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.5500 60.0925 59.4325 59.8950 1119915 92510.40 1547376 78158 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.8900 60.3225 59.7000 60.1000 295763 7296.33 121519 7245 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.0000 60.5175 59.9175 60.2950 123741 1129.61 18765 1252 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.2700 60.7450 60.1400 60.4850 85424 509.56 8432 598 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.4350 60.9000 60.3100 60.6775 35800 254.11 4189 296 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.1000 61.5000 60.5800 60.9575 53197 308.82 5066 280 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.0000 61.4000 60.9500 61.1100 25278 39.48 644 34 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.2000 61.8125 61.2000 61.5550 11131 42.56 692 38 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.5350 62.0000 61.5000 61.7800 29156 212.47 3443 48 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.9975 62.2200 61.7000 62.0025 23258 219.47 3546 44 USDINR 28-May-14 62.0200 62.3900 62.0000 62.2650 20095 37.82 609 49 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.4000 62.5500 62.2800 62.5100 4426 4.12 66 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)